Montreal Canadiens forward Jake Evans left Thursday's game against the Calgary Flames with an upper-body injury, the team announced. He did not return.

Jake Evans ne reviendra pas au jeu ce soir (haut du corps).



Jake Evans (upper body) will not return to tonight's game. — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) March 4, 2022

The 25-year-old went to the locker room twice during the second period and did not return for the start of the third.

Evans has seven goals and nine assists in 46 games this season.