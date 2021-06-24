Montreal Canadiens forward Jake Evans is not wearing a non-contact jersey at practice on Thursday, according to TSN's John Lu.

The 25-year-old will practice in full for the first time since suffering a concussion in Game 1 of the team's second-round series against the Winnipeg Jets. Evans is wearing a grey jersey with the rest of the Canadiens' extras, indicating he will not return to the lineup for tonight's Game 6 against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Evans, who has one goal in four playoff games this season, started skating with the team in a non-contact jersey on June 12.

The Canadiens lead the Golden Knights 3-2 and, with a win tonight, can clinch a berth in the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 1993.