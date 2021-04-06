The Montreal Canadiens have agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract with forward Jan Mysak.

The deal begins next season and will take him through 2023-24.

The 18-year-old was selected in the second round (No. 48 overall) in last year's draft. He was Montreal's third pick in the draft after defenceman Kaiden Guhle at No. 16 and forward Luke Tuch at No. 47.

A native of Litinov in the Czech Republic, Mysak has two goals in 13 games so far this season with the AHL's Laval Rocket. He also played five games for the Czech World Junior team at this year's tournament, finishing with two goals and one assist.