Montreal Canadiens interim head coach Luke Richardson says forward Joel Armia has cleared COVID-19 protocols and is on his way to Tampa Bay via private jet. 

Lineup decisions will be made closer to puck drop. 

Armia was placed in COVID protocols on Sunday for the second time this season. In 17 playoff games this season, the 28-year-old has five goals and three assists. 

Jake Evans skated in Armia's place at practice this morning alongside Eric Staal and Corey Perry. 

The Habs kick off Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final tonight against the Tampa Bay Lightning. 