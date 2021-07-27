The Montreal Canadiens have brought back an important member of their run to the Stanley Cup Final, inking winger Joel Armia to a four-year contract extension with an average annual value of $3.4 million.

The Canadiens have agreed to terms on a four-year contract extension (2021-22 to 2024-25) with Joel Armia.#GoHabsGohttps://t.co/KV4BbkMLsJ — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) July 27, 2021



Armia, 28, scored seven goals and tallied seven assists in 41 games with the Canadiens last season. He added five goals and three assists in 21 playoff games.



Armia is coming off a two-year, $5.2 million contract with the Canadiens that he signed in 2019.



Drafted 16th overall by the Buffalo Sabres in the 2011 NHL Draft, he has played 336 career games, scoring 62 goals and adding 63 assists with the Canadiens, Sabres, and Winnipeg Jets.



More to follow.