Freedom, accountability, and some 'non-negotiables' leading to Habs recent run under St. Louis

The Montreal Canadiens announced Wednesday that the team has promoted John Sedgwick to assistant general manager.

Sedgwick was hired by the club in April 2013 as the Canadiens' Director of Legal Affairs. His main responsibilities include contract negotiations with players, salary cap management, arbitration cases, and managing situations regarding the collective agreement between the National Hockey League and the National Hockey League Players' Association.

He was promoted to VP, hockey operations and legal affairs in July 2017.

Sedgwick was also part of the NHL's Hockey Operations department from 2006 to 2013.