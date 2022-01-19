Could Drouin be facing a suspension for cross-checking Seguin?

Montreal Canadiens forward Jonathan Drouin was fined $5,000 on Wednesday for cross-checking Dallas Stars centre Tyler Seguin on Tuesday night.

Also fined on Tuesday was Drouin's former teammate Phillip Danault, as the Los Angeles Kings forward was docked $5,000 for a dangerous trip on Tampa Bay’s Brayden Point.

Both fines were the maximum allowable under the CBA.

Drouin received a five-minute major penalty and a game misconduct as he cross-checked Seguin in the head/neck area following a faceoff.

The 26-year-old had one assist in 14:27 of ice time before being ejected in the 5-3 win. Drouin has six goals and 20 points in 31 games this season.

Danault received a two-minute penalty for tripping - in addition to five minutes for fighting as the two players dropped the gloves - in Tuesday's 6-4 loss. The 28-year-old has 10 goals and 22 points in 38 games this season.