Jonathan Drouin is hoping he's found his line for the season after the Montreal Canadiens picked up their first win of the preseason on Monday.

Drouin, who missed the team's playoff run last season on a personal leave, skated with Josh Anderson and off-season addition Christian Dvorak in Monday's 5-2 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs. The trio finished with a combined nine points in the win, which was their preseason debut after not playing in Saturday's loss to the Maple Leafs.

“The coach will decide who we’ll play with and what the lines will be,” Drouin said. “But I think we like playing together since the start of camp and if we want to keep it like that, it’s up to us to force (head coach Dominque Ducharme's) hand and keep this line the way it is. We had a good first game, so we need to keep it up.”

Ducharme said he was happy with the line's performance in Monday's win.

“They had good moments in the offensive zone,” Ducharme said. “When we were in the defensive zone or when we would lose the puck, they were good enough to work with our defencemen to be on top of the opposition.”

Drouin said he believes all three players bring a different element to the line and gelled quickly in Dvorak's first game with the team.

"Josh is that horse on our line that stretches the play and uses his big body around the net and puts it in," Drouin explained. “I’m more of a passer and feel-it-out playmaker. Christian is just a two-way forward where he knows where to go, the right areas, always in the right spots.

"After the first and second (periods), I knew where he was gonna be in the third. It's very cool to have that after a couple of periods to already know how he’s gonna play and where he’s gonna be.”

Dvorak was acquired earlier this month from the Arizona Coyotes for a first- and a second-round draft pick shortly after the Canadiens elected not to match the Carolina Hurricanes' offer sheet to Jesperi Kotkaniemi.