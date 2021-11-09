What steps will be required before Price’s eventual return to action?

Montreal Canadiens head coach Dominique Ducharme confirmed that Jonathan Drouin (head) is out for Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Kings and Josh Anderson and Christian Dvorak are questionable to play.

Dominique Ducharme says that Jonathan Drouin will not be in the lineup tonight. Christian Dvorak and Josh Anderson are questionable. — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) November 9, 2021

Drouin has missed the last two games after getting hit in the head with a puck against the Detroit Red Wings on Nov. 2. He did not participate in Monday's skate but was on the ice in Tuesday's optional morning skate.

Dvorak was absent from Canadiens practice on Monday but took part in Tuesday's morning skate. He has one goal and four assists in 13 games this season.

Ducharme says that Anderson is suffering from a non-COVID illness. The 27-year-old has three goals and six points in 13 games.