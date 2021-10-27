The Montreal Canadiens’ disastrous start to the season continued Tuesday with a 5-1 loss to the expansion Seattle Kraken.

While the Kraken picked up their first home win of the season to improve to 2-4-1, the Canadiens dropped to 1-6-0 to begin the campaign.

"We're just not executing individually," Canadiens winger Josh Anderson said postgame. "I think we've got to look ourselves in the mirror and really think about our games individually. Once we get that figured out and start playing as a team, that's where the successes come in.

"Tonight, we didn't deserve to win."

The Canadiens, who were outshot 26-24 in the loss, tied the game 1-1 in the first period on Mike Hoffman's second goal of the season, but the Kraken took back the lead less than four minutes later and pulled away with two second-period goals.

"It wasn't pretty," defenceman Ben Chiarot said of the loss. "Right from the beginning, they had us on our heels. We knew coming into the rink they'd be excited. Tough travel coming across the county and a time change, (but the) bottom line is they outskated us the entire game."

Montreal was coming off their first win of the season - a dominant 6-1 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday - but saw their goal difference drop back to minus-14 for the year on Tuesday.

The Canadiens have three games remaining on their western road trip, starting Thursday against the San Jose Sharks.