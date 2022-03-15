Habs starting to take precautions with their lineup

Montreal Canadiens forward Josh Anderson won't play in tonight's contest against the Arizona Coyotes due to a lower-body injury.

Josh Anderson ne disputera pas le match de ce soir (blessé au bas du corps).



Josh Anderson won't play tonight (lower-body injury). — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) March 15, 2022

Anderson, 27, has 15 goals and 24 points in 48 games this season, his second with the Canadiens.

Defenceman Ben Chiarot is also out for tonight's game due to a "management decision" as TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reports trade talks involving the 30-year-old have escalated over the past few days.

Forward Ryan Poehling was also placed on the injured reserve Tuesday with an upper-body injury and Jesse Ylonen was recalled from the AHL's Laval Rocket.