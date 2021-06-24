The Montreal Canadiens are one solid period away from the Stanley Cup Finals.

Cole Caufield scored the lone goal of the second period as the Habs lead the Vegas Golden Knights 2-1 through two periods in Game 6.

Caufield got by Brayden McNab and used his speed to streak down the right wing, beating Robin Lehner up high for his fifth goal of the playoffs.

Soon after, the Golden Knights went on the power play but were turned aside by the Habs, who have now navigated 30 straight shorthanded situations.

Carey Price has stopped 21 shots through two periods while Lehner has turned aside 19.

With a win Thursday, the Habs would advance to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 1993 where they beat Wayne Gretzky and the Los Angeles Kings in five games.

If necessary, Game 7 will go Saturday night from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.