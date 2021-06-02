Habs lead Jets after first period of Game 1

The Montreal Canadiens came out flying in Winnipeg Wednesday night on the heels of their big comeback win against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The Habs, who rallied from a 3-1 series deficit to upset the favoured Leafs, lead the Jets 3-1 after the opening 20 minutes.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi opened the scoring just 3:30 into Game 1 of the second round matchup with the Jets, and just a few minutes later Eric Staal extended the lead.

The Jets cut into the lead at the 11:52 mark when Adam Lowry forced a turnover on the penalty kill and beat goalie Carey Price on a breakaway.

Montreal would extend that lead back to two with under three minutes to play in the first when Nick Suzuki beat Connor Hellebuyck for the Canadiens’ third of the period.

The Jets were also dealt a massive blow in the opening period losing defenceman Dylan DeMelo for the rest of the night due to a lower-body injury.

The Canadiens have 12 shots while the Jets have 11.