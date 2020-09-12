Habs loan Verbeek to Slovakian club for start of 2020-21

The Montreal Canadiens have agreed to loan forward Hayden Verbeek to the Banska Bystrica HC'05 in the Extraliga in Slovakia, for the start of the 2020-21 season.

Verbeek is expected to report for Montreal & Laval training camps for the 2020-21 season.

The 22-year-old Verbeek played six games with the Laval Rocket (AHL) in 2019-20.