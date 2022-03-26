The Montreal Canadiens have placed assistant coach Luke Richardson in the league's COVID-19 protocol, the team announced on Saturday.

L'entraîneur adjoint Luke Richardson a été placé sur le protocole de la COVID-19 et suivra les directives de la LNH.



Richardson, 53, has been a part of the Habs' coaching staff since 2018 and was named interim coach of the team in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Semi-Finals after then head coach Dominique Ducharme tested positive for COVID-19.

The Canadiens have a 17-37-10 record this season and are tied for last in the NHL with 44 points.