49m ago
Canadiens assistant coach Richardson placed in COVID-19 protocol
The Montreal Canadiens have placed assistant coach Luke Richardson in the league's COVID-19 protocol, the team announced on Saturday.
TSN.ca Staff
Richardson, 53, has been a part of the Habs' coaching staff since 2018 and was named interim coach of the team in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Semi-Finals after then head coach Dominique Ducharme tested positive for COVID-19.
The Canadiens have a 17-37-10 record this season and are tied for last in the NHL with 44 points.