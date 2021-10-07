Bergevin: No updates on contract status until after the season

Marc Bergevin's focus is solely on the 2021-2022 season.

The Montreal Canadiens general manager announced on Thursday that there will be no updates until the end of the season on his contract.

#Habs official says there will be no further updates on Bergevin’s contract until the end of the season. — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) October 7, 2021

Bergevin, 56, is entering into the final season of his current deal that was announced in November of 2015.

The native Montrealer has been at the helm of his hometown club since the spring of 2012. In nine seasons under Bergevin, the Habs have won three division titles, made the playoffs on six occasions and reached the 2021 Stanley Cup Finals.

Prior to joining the Habs, Bergevin spent seven seasons in the Chicago Blackhawks organization, working his way up to assistant GM and winning a Stanley Cup in 2010.

As a player, Bergevin appeared in 1,191 games over 20 seasons with the Blackhawks, New York Islanders, Hartford Whalers, Tampa Bay Lightning, Detroit Red Wings, St. Louis Blues, Pittsburgh Penguins and Vancouver Canucks.