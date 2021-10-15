6m ago
Habs F Hoffman could play Tuesday or Thursday
Montreal Canadiens head coach Dominique Ducharme says that forward Mike Hoffman will not play in the team's season-opener on Saturday night but could play on Tuesday or Thursday.
TSN.ca Staff
#Habs Ducharme says Hoffman might be able to play next Tuesday (Sharks) or Thursday (Hurricanes). @TSN_Edge— John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) October 15, 2021
The Canadiens face the San Jose Sharks Tuesday night and the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday, all at the Bell Centre.
Hoffman, 31, sustained a lower-body injury during the off-season and did not participate in training camp or appear in any preseason games.
The Kitchener, Ont. native signed a three-year, $13.5 million contract with the Canadiens as a free agent this summer. He had 17 goals and 36 points in 52 games with the St. Louis Blues in 2020-21.
The Canadiens are 0-2 to start the 2021-22 campaign.