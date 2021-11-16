Montreal Canadiens head coach Dominique Ducharme announced Tuesday that forward Mike Hoffman will be out at least one week with a back injury, while goaltender Jake Allen is day-to-day with a concussion.

The news comes Jonathan Drouin returns to the lineup against the New York Rangers for the first time since suffering a head injury on Nov. 2.

Ducharme added that Hoffman, who did not play in Sunday's loss to the Boston Bruins, will miss at least one week with the injury.

The 31-year-old has four goals and seven points in 13 games this season, the first of a three-year, $13.5 million signed in the off-season.

Ducharme confirms that Mike Hoffman will be placed on injured reserve. He's out at least one week.



For his part, Jake Allen suffered a concussion. He's day-to-day. — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) November 16, 2021

Allen was injured in Saturday's overtime loss to the Detroit Red Wings, exiting after making eight saves to start the game.

In 14 starts this season, the 31-year-old has a 4-8-1 record with a .905 save percentage and a 2.78 goals-against average.