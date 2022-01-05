The National Hockey League is going to postpone the Montreal Canadiens/New Jersey Devils game that was set to take place at the Bell Centre on Jan. 15, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions in Quebec, there are no fans allowed in the stands at the Bell Centre.

The Canadiens have a total of 20 players on the NHL's COVID protocol list with forwards Brandon Baddock, Paul Byron, Laurent Dauphin, Jake Evans, Rafael Harvey-Pinard, Mike Hoffman, Artturi Lehkonen, Tyler Toffoli and Jesse Ylonen in COVID-19 protocol, along with defencemen Louie Belpedio, Ben Chiarot, Joel Edmundson, Gianni Fairbrother, Jeff Petry, Alexander Romanov, David Savard, Chris Wideman, and goaltenders Jake Allen, Samuel Montembeault and Cayden Primeau.

Assistant coach Trevor Letowski and goaltending coach Eric Raymond are also in COVID protocol.

The team had previously announced a preventative pause on all activities until Jan. 6. The team is set to resume their season with a seven-game road trip starting on Jan. 12 against the Boston Bruins at TD Garden. Montreal's next home game is scheduled for Jan. 27 against the Anaheim Ducks.