The Montreal Canadiens and centre Nick Suzuki have agreed to an eight-year, $63 million contract extension with an average annual value of $7.875 million.

Suzuki, who is entering the final season of his entry-level contract, was previously scheduled to be a restricted free agent next summer.

"We are very happy to secure Nick's services for the next eight seasons," Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin said in a team release.

The Canadiens have agreed to terms on an eight-year, $63 million contract extension (2022-22 to 2029-30) with forward Nick Suzuki.#GoHabsGo https://t.co/6P7fyND1VU — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) October 12, 2021

Suzuki, 22, had 15 goals and 41 points in 56 games during the regular season in 2020-21 and followed it up with seven goals and 16 points in the playoffs as the Canadiens went to the Stanley Cups Finals.

Drafted 13th overall by the Vegas Golden Knights at the 2017 NHL Draft, Suzuki was acquired by the Canadiens along with Tomas Tatar and a second-round pick in exchange for Max Pacioretty. He was named to the NHL’s All-Rookie Team in 2020.

In 127 career NHL games, Suzuki has 28 goals and 82 points.