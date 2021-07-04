The Montreal Canadiens are shaking up their special teams units ahead of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final.

The Habs spent the full 30 minutes of the team’s formal practice on Sunday devoted entirely to special teams, with every possible power play scenario worked on.

Weber

Jeff Petry worked with the first power play unit, taking Erik Gustafsson's spot.

Head coach Dominique Ducharme said, “We’ll see tomorrow,” when asked if Petry replacing Gustafsson on the first power play unit will lead to Gustafsson sitting out Game 4.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi was taken off the second unit with Eric Staal getting time with that group.

Meanwhile, a third unit for late power play scenarios to have Shea Weber and Ben Chiarot paired together.

Shea Weber got work with the top five-on-three unit, with Petry quarterbacking the second group.

Staal

Anderson - Gallagher - Armia

Petry

The team also worked on four-on-three scenarios.

Suzuki - Toffoli

Weber - Caufield