2h ago
Habs tweak power play lines ahead of Game 4
The Montreal Canadiens are shaking up their special teams units ahead of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final.
TSN.ca Staff
The Habs spent the full 30 minutes of the team’s formal practice on Sunday devoted entirely to special teams, with every possible power play scenario worked on.
#Habs power play:— John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) July 4, 2021
Perry
Caufield - Toffoli - Suzuki
Petry
(Gustafson taken off first unit.)
Staal
Armia - Gallagher - Anderson
Weber@TSN_Edge
Jeff Petry worked with the first power play unit, taking Erik Gustafsson's spot.
Perry
Caufield - Toffoli - Suzuki
Petry
Head coach Dominique Ducharme said, “We’ll see tomorrow,” when asked if Petry replacing Gustafsson on the first power play unit will lead to Gustafsson sitting out Game 4.
Jesperi Kotkaniemi was taken off the second unit with Eric Staal getting time with that group.
Staal
Weber - Gallagher - Armia/Anderson
Chiarot
Meanwhile, a third unit for late power play scenarios to have Shea Weber and Ben Chiarot paired together.
Staal
Weber - Gallagher - Armia/Anderson
Chiarot
Shea Weber got work with the top five-on-three unit, with Petry quarterbacking the second group.
Perry
Caufield - Toffoli - Suzuki
Weber
Staal
Anderson - Gallagher - Armia
Petry
The team also worked on four-on-three scenarios.
Suzuki - Toffoli
Weber - Caufield