Montreal Canadiens forward Cole Caufield has informed the University of Wisconsin he intends to return for his sophomore season, the Canadiens confirmed Tuesday night.

"This additional year in the NCAA will benefit Cole and will allow him to continue developing his skills within the Badgers' environment." Said Marc Bergevin, "Cole is an important part of the Montreal Canadiens' future and we will continue to follow his development with interest."

Caufield was drafted 15th overall by the Habs in the 2019 NHL Draft. He finished his freshman season at Wisconsin with 19 goals and 17 assists in 36 games.