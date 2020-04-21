Where will the Habs' focus be at draft time?

The Montreal Canadiens agreed to terms on a one-year, entry-level contract with KHL goaltender Vasili Demchenko on Tuesday.

The contract, which begins next season, will see Demchenko earn $700,000 in the NHL and $70,000 in the AHL, with a signing bonus of $92,500.

The 26-year-old spent the past seven seasons in the KHL, splitting time this season between Chelyabinsk and Magnitogorsk. In 36 games between the two teams, he posted a 9-17-3 record with a .907 save percentage and a 2.77 goals-against average.

In 212 career KHL contests, he posted an 81-86-25 record with a 2.37 GAA and a .925 save percentage.