The Montreal Canadiens have recalled Alex Belzile, Lukas Vejdemo and Rafaël Harvey-Pinard from the Laval Rocket, the team announced on Sunday.

The move comes one day after the club placed forwards Joel Armia and Mathieu Perreault on injured reserve.

The move comes one day after the club placed forwards Joel Armia and Mathieu Perreault on injured reserve.

Belzile has played eight games with the Canadiens this season without scoring a point. He has four goals and seven assists in 16 games with the Rocket.

Vejdemo has six goals and seven assists in 22 games with the Rocket this season.

Harvey-Pinard has registered five goal and nine assists in 24 games in Laval this season.