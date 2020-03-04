Habs play 'three first periods' in win over Isles

The Montreal Canadiens have recalled forward Lukas Vejdemo from the AHL's Laval Rocket on an emergency basis.

He will join the team in Tampa Bay and will be available for Thursday's game against Lightning.

This is Vejdemo's second stint with the Habs this season. He debuted on New Year's Eve against the Carolina and played three more games. Vejdemo has yet to register a point in the NHL.

In his rookie AHL campaign, he has recorded 13 goals and 29 points in 66 games.

Vejdemo was drafted in the third round (87th overall) by the Habs at the 2015 NHL Draft.