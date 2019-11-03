The Montreal Canadiens announced today that they have recalled forward Ryan Poehling from the AHL's Laval Rocket and have placed forward Jesperi Kotkaniemi on the injured reserve.

Poehling, 20, has three goals and five points in 13 games with the Rocket. He scored a hat trick and the shootout winner in his NHL debut in April against the Toronto Maple Leafs. He will join the Canadiens at practice on Monday.

Kotkaniemi was placed on the IR due to a groin injury. He has missed the Habs' last two games with the injury. He has two goals and one assist in 12 games this season.