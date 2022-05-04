The Montreal Canadiens signed forward Riley Kidney to a three-year entry-level contract, the team announced on Wednesday.

The deal will pay Kidney $750,000 in 2022-23 and $775,000 for the remaining two years.

Kidney will also receive a signing bonus of $92,500 in each year of the contract. He would make $80,000 per season at the AHL level.

The Canadiens selected Kidney 63rd overall in the second round of the 2021 draft.

The 19-year-old was seventh in QMJHL scoring this season as he tallied 30 goals and 70 assists for 100 points with the Acadie-Bathurst Titans.