58m ago
Habs place Poehling on injured reserve, recall Ylonen
The Montreal Canadiens have placed forward Ryan Poehling on injured reserve due to an upper-body injury, the team announced on Tuesday. Jesse Ylonen has been recalled from the Laval Rocket.
TSN.ca Staff
NHL: Canadiens 4, Flyers 3 (OT)
Poehling, 23, left Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Flyers after taking a hit against the boards. He did not return. He has five goals and 12 points in 44 games this season.
Ylonen, 22, has one goal and one assist in seven NHL games this season. The Habs' second-round (35th overall) in the 2018 NHL Draft has added 12 goals and 27 points in 40 AHL games this season.