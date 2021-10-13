The Montreal Canadiens have assigned forward Ryan Poehling to the Laval Rocket of the AHL, the team announced on Wednesday. The 22-year-old did not record a point in five preseason games.

Les Canadiens ont cédé l'attaquant Ryan Poehling au Rocket de Laval.



Poehling has registered four goals and one assist in 28 career NHL games with the Canadiens, scoring a hat trick in his NHL debut in 2018-19.

In 28 games with the Rocket during the 2020-21 season, Poehling scored 11 goals and added 14 assists.

He was selected 25th overall by the club in the 2017 NHL Draft.