3h ago
Habs assign F Poehling to Rocket
The Montreal Canadiens have assigned forward Ryan Poehling to the Laval Rocket of the AHL, the team announced on Wednesday. The 22-year-old did not record a point in five preseason games.
TSN.ca Staff
Poehling has registered four goals and one assist in 28 career NHL games with the Canadiens, scoring a hat trick in his NHL debut in 2018-19.
In 28 games with the Rocket during the 2020-21 season, Poehling scored 11 goals and added 14 assists.
He was selected 25th overall by the club in the 2017 NHL Draft.