Montreal Canadiens goaltender Samuel Montembeault underwent successful surgery on his right wrist last Friday, general manager Kent Hughes announced on Monday.

The team expects Montembeault to be ready for the start of training camp in September.

Goaltender Samuel Montembeault underwent wrist surgery on Friday.https://t.co/ZAPu9ZYQVu — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) May 9, 2022

The 25-year-old started 30 games for the Canadiens this season, posting an 8-18-6 record with a 3.77 goals-against average and .891 save percentage.

In 63 career NHL games with the Habs and Florida Panthers, the Becancour, Que. native is 17-26-9 with a 3.54 GAA and .892 save percentage.

Montembeault was claimed off of waivers from the Panthers in October.