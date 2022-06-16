Lu: Combining her pedigree, skill and knowledge, Poulin a natural fit in new Habs role

The Montreal Canadiens have traded defenceman Shea Weber's contract to the Vegas Golden Knights in exchange for forward Evgenii Dadonov.

After the Canadiens went to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 1993 last season, it was announced that Weber would not play the 2021-22 season due to various injuries with the expectation he will likely not play again.

The 36-year-old has four years remaining on a 14-year, $110 million deal with a $7.8 million cap hit.

A second-round pick (49th overall) by the Nashville Predators at the 2003 NHL Draft, the Sicamous, B.C., native is a seven-time NHL All-Star and earned First Team honours in 2011 and 2012. He was traded to the Canadiens in a blockbuster deal that sent PK Subban to Nashville on June 29, 2016.

Internationally, Weber is a two-time Olympic gold medalist with Team Canada (2010, 2014) and won gold medals at the 2005 world junior championship, 2007 world championship and the 2016 World Cup of Hockey.

In 1,038 career NHL games, he had 224 goals and 589 points split between the Predators and Canadiens.

More to come.