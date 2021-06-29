Montreal Canadiens defenceman Shea Weber has been fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for slashing Tampa Bay Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov.

Montreal’s Shea Weber has been fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for Slashing Tampa Bay’s Nikita Kucherov. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) June 29, 2021

No penalty was assessed on the play. The Lightning took Game 1 of the Stanley Cup final 5-1 with Kucherov scoring twice and adding an assist.

Weber assisted on Ben Chiarot's goal, the lone marker of the game for the Canadiens.

The Lightning lead the best-of-seven series 1-0.