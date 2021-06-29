2h ago
Habs D Weber fined $5K for slashing
Montreal Canadiens defenceman Shea Weber has been fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for slashing Tampa Bay Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov.
TSN.ca Staff
Stanley Cup Final: Canadiens 1, Lightning 5
Montreal’s Shea Weber has been fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for Slashing Tampa Bay’s Nikita Kucherov.— NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) June 29, 2021
No penalty was assessed on the play. The Lightning took Game 1 of the Stanley Cup final 5-1 with Kucherov scoring twice and adding an assist.
Weber assisted on Ben Chiarot's goal, the lone marker of the game for the Canadiens.
The Lightning lead the best-of-seven series 1-0.