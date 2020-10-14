The Montreal Canadiens have signed forward Brendan Gallagher to a six-year, $39 million contract extension. The deal carries an average annual value of $6.5 million.

BREAKING: The Canadiens have signed Brendan Gallagher to a six-year extension. The deal has an average annual value of $6.5 million.#GoHabsGohttps://t.co/w57uPcmwoQ — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) October 14, 2020

According to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun, the new contract has a modified no-trade clause and a full no-move clause.

LeBrun notes that the two sides circled back and continued contract talks Tuesday night after they broke down earlier in the day.

The Gallagher contract includes a modified no-trade and a full no-move clause throughout the deal. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) October 14, 2020

After the meltdown in talks yesterday morning, Gallagher’s camp and Habs circled back to each other last night and got back on track and get working at it today. Both sides admit there was a misunderstanding which agent Gerry Johansson and GM Marc Bergevin cleared up last night. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) October 14, 2020

The modified no-trade clause is limited to six teams. Gallagher will make $5 million in 2021-22, $6.5 million in 2022-23, $8 million in 2023-24, $9 million in 2024-25, $6.5 million in 2025-26 and $4 million in 2026-27.

As @reporterchris noted earlier, it’s all salary and no signing bonuses.

The 28-year-old scored 22 goals and added 21 assists over 59 games for the Habs in 2019-20, his eighth year with the club. Gallagher added a goal and three assists over nine playoff games before suffering a broken jaw in Game 5 of the second round against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Gallagher is entering the final year of a six-year, $22.5 million contract signed in 2014.

The Edmonton native has 173 goals and 161 assists over 547 career games with the Habs. He has 11 goals and 14 assists over 49 career playoff games.