Petry on love for Montreal: 'From Day 1 when I got here, it's been a special place'

The Montreal Canadiens have signed defenceman Jeff Petry to a four-year, $25 million contract extension.

The deal, which will kick in ahead of the 2021-22 season, will carry an average annual of $6.25 million. According to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun, the deal includes $8 million in signing bonuses, a 15 team no-trade clause and a full no-move clause.

Jeff Petry's new $25-million extension includes $8 million in signing bonuses; 15-team NTC and full NMC — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) September 25, 2020

Petry, 32, had 11 goals and 40 points in 71 games with the Habs this past season. He registered two goals and an assist in 10 playoff games as the Habs made it to the first round before falling in six games to the Philadelphia Flyers.

BREAKING: Four more years for Jeff Petry!#GoHabsGo — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) September 25, 2020

A second-round pick (45th overall) by the Edmonton Oilers at the 2006 NHL Draft, Petry was acquired by the Habs in 2015 at the trade deadline for two draft picks.

In 680 career NHL games, the Ann Arbor, Mich. native has 69 goals and 253 points.