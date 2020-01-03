Dreger: Kovalchuk didn't want to wait, he wants to play now

The Montreal Canadiens signed veteran forward Ilya Kovalchuk to a one-year, two-way deal on Friday.

The deal will carry a $700,000 salary at the NHL level and $70,000 salary in the AHL for Kovalchuk, whose contract with the Los Angeles Kings was terminated last month.

Kovalchuk last appeared in a game with Kings on Nov. 9, spending over a month as a healthy scratch before being placed on unconditional waivers after receiving the final signing bonus in his contract.

The 36-year-old scored three goals and posted nine points in 17 games with the Kings this season. He had 16 goals and 34 points in 64 games last season, his first since returning to the NHL after five years in the KHL.

Kovalchuk signed a three-year, $18.75 million contract with the Kings in 2018 and will continue to count against the Kings' salary cap at a hit of $6.25 million through next season.

A veteran of 897 career games, Kovalchuk has 436 goals and 859 points in the NHL.

The Canadiens, who are winless in their past four games, are currently dealing with injuries to forwards Brendan Gallagher, Jonathan Drouin, Paul Byron, Joel Armia and Matthew Peca.

The team traded defenceman Mike Reilly to the Ottawa Senators on Thursday and acquired defenceman Marco Scandella from the Buffalo Sabres.

J.P Barry and Marc Bergevin starting talking about Kovalchuk a couple of days ago. Clearly the rash of injuries in Montreal was a key factor. It’s about opportunity and Kovalchuk is eager to play. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) January 3, 2020

Montreal dropped to 18-17-6 on the season with Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning. They will host the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday.