The Montreal Canadiens have signed forward Cole Caufield to a three-year, entry-level contract (2020-21 to 2022-23).

According to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun, Caufield will start in AHL Laval after his quarantine is over.

Caufield, 20, led all skaters in the Big Ten division in 2020-21 with 30 goals and 52 points in 31 games with the University of Wisconsin and led the NCAA in goals.

The Stevens Point, WI led the Badgers to the regular season champions title in addition to being named Big Ten Player of the Year. Caufield also represented the United States at the 2021 World Junior Championship in Edmonton and helped his country win gold with two goals and five points in seven games.

Last season, he also led the Badgers in goals (19) and points (36) and was selected as Rookie of the year in the Big Ten division.

Caufield was selected in the first round (15th overall) by the Canadiens at the 2019 NHL Draft.