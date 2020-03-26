The Montreal Canadiens have signed forward Jesse Ylonen to a three-year, entry-level contract starting in 2020-21.

The six-foot-one, 172-pound Ylonen spent last season in Finland with the Lahti Pelicans. He recorded 12 goals and 22 points in 53 games. In 106 career games with Lahti, Ylonen has 25 goals and 49 points.

He was selected in the second round (35th overall) by the Habs at the 2018 NHL Draft. Ylonen joined the AHL's Laval Rocket following the end of his season in Finland but did not play in any games.