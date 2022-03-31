The Montreal Canadiens have signed forward Lucas Condotta to a one-year, entry-level contract for the 2022-23 season.

He is expected to sign a PTO and report to the AHL's Laval Rocket for the remainder of the season.

Condotta, 24, played four seasons with the NCAA's UMass-Lowell River Hawks, collecting 24 goals and 52 points in 121 games.

In 2021-22, he had 10 goals and 23 points in 33 games as the captain.