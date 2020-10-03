The Montreal Canadiens announced Saturday that the club has submitted qualifying offers to five players.

Qualifying offers were made to forwards Max Domi and Charles Hudon as well as defencemen Victor Mete, Noah Juulsen and Xavier Ouellet.

Domi recorded 17 goals and 44 points in 71 games with the Habs in 2019-20. He had three assists in 10 playoff games as the Habs were eliminated in the first round by the Philadelphia Flyers.

Hudon appeared in 15 games with Montreal this past season, posting a goal and an assist. He spent the majority of the season with the AHL's Laval Rocket, where he played 46 games and had 27 goals.

Last season, Mete had four goals and 11 points in 51 games. He had two assists in 10 playoff games in the NHL's Return to Play.

Ouellet suited up for 12 games with Montreal in 2019-20, recording. two assists. He had one assist in 10 playoff games with the Canadiens.

Juulsen had three assists 13 games with Laval this past season. In 44 career appearances with the Habs, Juulsen has eight points.

Three restricted free agents, forwards Aaron Luchuk, Andrew Sturtz and Antoine Waked, were not tendered offers.