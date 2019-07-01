1h ago
Habs tender offer sheet to Aho
TSN.ca Staff
Habs present Aho with an offer sheet for five-year, $42.25M contract
The Montreal Canadiens have tendered an offer sheet to restricted free agent Sebastian Aho of the Carolina Hurricanes.
The deal is for five years at a cap hit of $8.454 million. Since the AAV of the offer is under $8,454,871, the compensation back to Carolina would be a first-, a second-, and third-round draft pick if the Hurricanes elect not to match the deal.
TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reports the first-year signing bonus on the deal is $11.3 million with $700,000 in salary and the second year carries a $9.87 million signing bonus with $700,000 in salary.
The Hurricanes have seven days to match the offer.
The 21-year-old scored 30 goals and recorded 83 points in 82 games this past season.
Aho was drafted in the second round (35th overall) by Carolina in the 2015 NHL Draft. In 2018-19, Aho was named to the NHL All-Star Game.
Ryan O'Reilly was the last player to sign an offer sheet, signing with the Calgary Flames in 2013 on a contract that was matched by the Colorado Avalanche.