1h ago
Habs' Tatar out, Leafs' Foligno in for Game 6
Montreal Canadiens veteran forward Tomas Tatar was scratched from the Game 6 lineup in favour of forward Jake Evans, who has been out since Game 1 with an injury. As for the Maple Leafs, Nick Foligno returned to the lineup after missing the past three games.
TSN.ca Staff
Tatar, 30, has one assist over five games in their series against the Toronto Maple Leafs.
As for the Maple Leafs, Nick Foligno returned to the lineup after missing the past three games.
Foligno had an assist in the first two games of the series. He had seven goals and 13 assists in 49 games during the regular season split between the Columbus Blue Jackets and Leafs.
Habs' Game 6 Lineup vs. Maple Leafs - John Lu, TSN
F
Evans - Danault - Gallagher
Toffoli - Suzuki - Caufield
Byron - Kotkaniemi - Anderson
Armia - Staal - Perry
D
Edmundson - Petry
Chiarot - Weber
Kulak - Gustafsson
G
Price
Allen
Scratches: Tatar* (out for Evans), Frolik, Merrill, Romanov, Ouellet