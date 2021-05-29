Montreal Canadiens veteran forward Tomas Tatar was scratched from the Game 6 lineup in favour of forward Jake Evans, who has been out since Game 1 with an injury.

Tatar, 30, has one assist over five games in their series against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

As for the Maple Leafs, Nick Foligno returned to the lineup after missing the past three games.

Foligno had an assist in the first two games of the series. He had seven goals and 13 assists in 49 games during the regular season split between the Columbus Blue Jackets and Leafs.

Habs' Game 6 Lineup vs. Maple Leafs - John Lu, TSN

F

Evans - Danault - Gallagher

Toffoli - Suzuki - Caufield

Byron - Kotkaniemi - Anderson

Armia - Staal - Perry

D

Edmundson - Petry

Chiarot - Weber

Kulak - Gustafsson

G

Price

Allen

Scratches: Tatar* (out for Evans), Frolik, Merrill, Romanov, Ouellet