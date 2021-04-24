Montreal Canadiens forwards Tomas Tatar and Paul Byron are day-to-day with lower-body injuries, according to head coach Dominique Ducharme.

#Habs Ducharme says Tatar is day-to-day with a lower body injury, in addition to Byron’s LBI, which came to light before the game. @TSN_Edge — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) April 25, 2021

Tatar played 11:39 of the Canadiens' 5-2 loss to the Calgary Flames on Saturday night but left in the game in the third period. The 30-year-old has 10 goals and 19 assists in 44 games this season.

Byron did not play in Saturday's game due to his injury. The 31-year-old has four goals and 10 assists in 44 games this season.