1h ago
Habs' Tatar, Byron, day-to-day with LBI's
Montreal Canadiens forwards Tomas Tatar and Paul Byron are day-to-day with lower-body injuries, according to head coach Dominique Ducharme.
TSN.ca Staff
NHL: Canadiens 2, Flames 5
Montreal Canadiens forwards Tomas Tatar and Paul Byron are day-to-day with lower-body injuries, according to head coach Dominique Ducharme.
Tatar played 11:39 of the Canadiens' 5-2 loss to the Calgary Flames on Saturday night but left in the game in the third period. The 30-year-old has 10 goals and 19 assists in 44 games this season.
Byron did not play in Saturday's game due to his injury. The 31-year-old has four goals and 10 assists in 44 games this season.