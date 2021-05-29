The Montreal Canadiens and Toronto Maple Leafs are tied at 0-0 after the first period of Game 6, the first game in front of fans for either team this season.

The Canadiens came out of the gates quickly, building an 8-0 shot advantage before the Leafs got their first puck on net.

Forward Tyler Toffoli went to the Canadiens’ dressing room midway through the period after appearing to take a high stick during the team’s first power play.

Habs forward Josh Anderson gave the Leafs the first power play of the game, a tripping call at 1:57 of the period.

Carey Price made nine saves for the Canadiens while Jack Campbell stopped all 15 shots for the Leafs.

Canadiens veteran forward Tomas Tatar was scratched from the Game 6 lineup in favor of forward Jake Evans, who has been out since Game 1 with an injury.

As for the Maple Leafs, Nick Foligno returned to the lineup after missing the past three games.

The Leafs lead the series 3-2.