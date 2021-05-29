The Montreal Canadiens and Toronto Maple Leafs remained scoreless following the second period of Game 6.

Maple Leafs goaltender Jack Campbell kept the Canadiens off the scoresheet with seven minutes remaining in the period, stopping several quality Montreal chances from Eric Staal and Philip Danualt.

The Leafs got the only power-play opportunity of the period when Shea Weber put the puck over the glass but failed to capitalize on the opportunity.

The Canadiens came close to breaking the scoreless tie following a Leafs’ power play but Jack Campbell stopped a Tyler Toffoli attempt on a 3-on-1 opportunity.

Campbell was not as busy as he was in the first period but was still flawless, stopping six shots in the period. He has made 21 saves overall. Montreal goaltender Carey Price made five saves in the period after stopping nine in the first.

The Maple Leafs lead the first-round series 3-2.