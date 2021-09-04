Did the Canadiens make the right decision by not matching Kotkaniemi's offer sheet?

The Montreal Canadiens have quickly filled the hole left by Jesperi Kotkaniemi

Hours after declining to match the offer sheet given to Kotkaniemi from the Carolina Hurricanes, the Habs have acquired centre Christian Dvorak from the Arizona Coyotes in exchange for a 2022 conditional first-round pick and a second-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft. The first-round selection will be the better of Montreal's own first-rounder and Carolina's first-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft.

In the event that either or both the Canadiens and Carolina's picks are in the top-10, Montreal will instead transfer the worse of the two picks and their own 2024 second-round pick.

Dvorak, 25, scored 17 goals and added 14 assists in 56 games with the Coyotes last season. In 302 career NHL games, the Palos, IL, native has recorded 67 goals and 79 assists. Dvorak was selected in the second round (58th overall) by the Coyotes in the 2014 NHL Draft.

More to come.