Habs 3-in-3: Assessing the halfway point of the season

The Montreal Canadiens have traded forward Michael McCarron to the Nashville Predators in exchange for Laurent Dauphin, a forward with the AHL’s Milwaukee Admirals.

The Canadiens have acquired forward Laurent Dauphin from the Nashville Predators in return for forward Michael McCarron. Dauphin will report to the AHL's Laval Rocket.#GoHabsGo https://t.co/XTS5dHVP3C — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) January 7, 2020

McCarron was drafted in the first round (25th overall) by the Canadiens at the 2013 NHL Draft. In 29 games with the Laval Rocket this season, the 24-year-old has five goals and 14 points.

In 69 NHL games, McCarron has eight points.

Dauphin was a second-round pick (39th overall) by the Arizona Coyotes at the 2013 NHL Draft. In 33 games this season with the AHL's Milwaukee Admirals, Dauphin has seven goals and 16 points. He will report to AHL Laval.

In 35 career NHL games, Dauphin has three goals and four points.