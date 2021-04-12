2h ago
TSN.ca Staff
The Ottawa Senators have claimed defenceman Victor Mete off waivers from the Montreal Canadiens, while defenceman Sami Vatanen was claimed by the Dallas Stars from the New Jersey Devils.
Mete, 22, has recorded three assists in 14 games with the Canadiens this season. The Woodbridge, ON native will be a restricted free agent this summer.
Selected in the fourth round of the 2016 NHL Draft, Mete has four goals and 30 assists in 185 games.
The 29-year-old Vatanen has two goals and three assists this season. He is a pending unrestricted free agent, carrying a cap hit of $2 million.
Sens defenceman Cody Goloubef cleared after being placed on waivers on Sunday. Detroit Red Wings' defencemen Alex Biega and Danny DeKeyser, and Nashville Predators defenceman Josh Healey also went unclaimed after being placed on waivers Sunday.