Mete, Goloubef, four others placed on waivers

Montreal Canadiens defenceman Victor Mete and newly signed Ottawa Senators defenceman Cody Goloubef were placed on waivers by their respective clubs on Sunday.

Mete, 22, has recorded three assists in 14 games with the Canadiens this season. The Woodbridge, ON native requested a trade from the club earlier this season.

Goloubef, 31, was signed to a prorated, one-year, two-way deal by the Sens earlier on Sunday. He is a veteran of 160 NHL games, including 29 with the Sens, and has three goals and 22 assists in his NHL career.

Defenceman Sami Vatanen was placed on waivers by the New Jersey Devils. The 29-year-old has two goals and three assists this season.

The Detroit Red Wings also waived defencemen Alex Biega and Danny DeKeyser, while the Nashville Predators waived defenceman Josh Healy. Biega, 33, has one assists in four games this season. DeKeyser, 31, has played 34 games this season, reocrding two goals and four assists. The 26-year-old Healy has one goal and one assist this season with the AHL's Chicago Wolves.

Pittsburgh Penguins defenceman Juuso Riikola and forward Colton Sceviour cleared after being placed on waivers Saturday.