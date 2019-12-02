The Montreal Canadiens placed goaltender Keith Kinkaid on waivers Monday after a 1-1-3 start to the season.

The 30-year-old, who was not at practice on Monday, has a 4.24 goals-against average and a .875 save percentage in six games this season.

maybe it's just 2-3 games is all, we shall see — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) December 2, 2019

The team announced earlier on Monday that defenceman Victor Mete will miss at least two weeks with an ankle injury.

Mete exited Saturday's overtime loss to the Philadelphia Flyers with the injury and did not play Sunday against the Boston Bruins.

The 21-year-old has three goals and eight points in 26 games this season and ranks fifth on the team in ice time with an average of 17:28 per game.