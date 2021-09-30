Niku looks to prove himself with a 'fresh start' in Montreal

The Montreal Canadiens placed defencemen Xavier Ouellet and Louie Belpedio on waivers Thursday.

The team said both players will be assigned to the AHL's Laval Rocket, should they clear.

Xavier Ouellet et Louie Belpedio ont été soumis au ballottage aujourd'hui afin d'être assignés au Rocket de Laval.



Xavier Ouellet and Louie Belpedio were placed on waivers today in order to be assigned to the Laval Rocket. — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) September 30, 2021

Ouellet, 28, was held without a point in six games with the Canadiens last season and posted three goals and four points in 19 games with the Rocket, He is a veteran of 178 NHL games with the Detroit Red Wings and Canadiens, owning five goals and 28 points over his career.

Belpedio appeared in one game with the Minnesota Wild last season and had three goals and eight points in 23 games with the AHL's Iowa Wild.

Ouellet is entering the final season of a two-year, $1.475 million contract signed with the Canadiens last year. Belpedio joined the team on a one-year, $750,000 deal earlier this summer.